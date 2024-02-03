Suede shoes require regular care to keep them looking clean and new. UAportal has collected useful tips to extend the life of your shoes and preserve their appearance.

Using a suede brush

Suede shoes require regular care to keep them clean and looking like new. One of the best ways to clean them is to use a suede brush. Gently brush the shoe to remove dirt, dust, and debris that has accumulated on the surface.

Vinegar solution

For particularly stubborn stains on suede shoes, you can create a mild cleaning solution using white vinegar and water. Mix equal parts of the ingredients in a small bowl, and then moisten a clean cloth with the solution. Gently blot the stained areas, being careful not to soak the suede. Allow the shoe to air dry, then use a suede brush to restore the nap.

Protect with a waterproof spray

To prevent future stains and damage, it is important to protect your suede shoes with a waterproof spray. It creates a protective barrier that repels liquids and helps preserve the appearance of suede. Make sure your shoes are clean and dry before applying the spray. Follow the instructions carefully and apply the spray evenly over the entire surface of the shoe.

Remember that the smell of worn shoes can be unpleasant and embarrassing. There are tried and true methods to help remove shoe odor.

