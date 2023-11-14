How to shop efficiently at the grocery store: 5 important tips

Whether you're buying everyday goods or satisfying your nutritional needs, you need to know how to shop properly. UAportal has prepared some useful tips on how to make shopping less energy-consuming.

Carefully check the expiration dates and storage conditions

When choosing perishable products, such as meat and fish, it is very important to pay attention to storage conditions. These products are prone to spoilage even with the slightest mishandling. Therefore, choose stores that prioritize maintaining the necessary storage conditions, ensuring that you buy fresh and high-quality products.

Do not trust advertising

Don't let advertising influence your purchasing decision. Remember that advertisements do not necessarily reflect the true quality of goods. It is advisable to carefully study the composition of the product and look for alternatives at reasonable prices.

Plan for bulk purchases

Consider buying food in larger quantities, provided you have enough storage space. You can do this on a monthly basis if you can find free space to store the excess. Alternatively, limit your grocery shopping to once a week. This will help you save money.

Pay attention to the composition of products

We live in an age when many foods pose potential health risks. That's why it's important to carefully study the composition of foods. Pay attention to the presence of additives, as they can pose a health risk in excessive amounts.

Keep an eye out for discounts

Discounts can be a great way to save money, but be careful when taking advantage of these offers. Be sure to check the expiration date and carefully study the composition of discounted products before adding them to your cart.

