How to effectively clean long-pile carpets: life hacks

When it comes to cleaning long-pile carpets, effective methods are needed to remove stains and clumps of dust. UAportal has prepared some simple life hacks that will help keep your carpets clean and fresh.

Soda and vinegar

A paste made by mixing baking soda and white vinegar effectively removes stains from long-pile carpets. Apply this mixture to the contaminated areas, leave for several hours, and then gently wipe with a damp cloth.

If necessary, repeat the process, making sure that the excess moisture is absorbed with a dry cloth after removing the stain. This method not only effectively removes dirt but also helps eliminate unpleasant odors from the carpet.

Scraper for removing dirt

Long-pile carpets can be effectively cleaned by using a scraper to comb the carpet fibers. The rubber edge of such a product attracts and collects dust and clots, facilitating their removal.

It is recommended to work in small areas and regularly clean the scraper. This method not only helps remove visible dust clumps but also prevents them from settling deep into the carpet.

Steam cleaning

A steam cleaner can be used for complex cleaning of long-pile carpets as high-temperature steam effectively loosens dirt, dust and stains inside the carpet fibers.

It is important to work in small sections, ensuring even distribution of steam. After steaming, make sure the carpet is completely dry before people walk on it.