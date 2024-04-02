How to use the microwave oven more efficiently: useful tips

Learn how to cook in a microwave oven more efficiently and rationally. UAportal has prepared effective recommendations for using this household device.

Food should be covered

Before reheating food, cover it with a lid or microwave-safe plastic wrap. This makes cleaning the microwave much easier in the future. Don't forget to leave a small ventilation hole in the lid to prevent food from burning and to allow steam to escape.

Using regular plastic wrap or inappropriate materials can lead to harmful chemicals entering the food, so it's important to only use special covers. Always follow the manufacturer's recommendations for covering food in the microwave to ensure safe heating.

Proper placement of food

To achieve even heating, the food should be stirred at regular intervals during the heating process. This helps distribute the heat and prevents hot spots from forming.

The correct arrangement of food on a plate in the shape of a circle or oval contributes to uniform cooking. Avoid placing dishes too high or creating a slide in the center, as this can lead to uneven heating.

Readiness check

After food has finished cooking in the microwave, it should be allowed to stand for a few minutes before removing from the oven. This will allow the distribution of heat to continue and the cooking to be completed.

