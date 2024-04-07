How to achieve a good tan: summer life hacks

Do you want to achieve a perfectly even tan? UAportal has prepared important tips that will help you get a flawless tan that will last a long time.

Exfoliation and moisturizing for an even tan

Exfoliating the skin to remove dead cells is an important step in achieving an even tan. For exfoliation, you can use a soft scrub made with your own hands from sugar and olive oil, or a store-bought product.

After peeling, the skin must be moisturized. Choose a light, oil-free moisturizer, paying special attention to dry areas such as elbows, knees and ankles. Regular exfoliation and moisturizing will prepare the skin for a more stable and even tan.

Use sunscreen

Keeping your skin moisturized and protected from sun damage is essential for an even tan. Drinking a lot of water moisturizes the skin from the inside and contributes to the stability of the tan.

In addition, constant use of a high SPF sunscreen is essential to protect the skin while tanning, preventing sunburn and subsequent uneven fading of the tan. A broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 should be used and reapplied every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating, to ensure even tan development and retention.

