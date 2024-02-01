How to achieve perfect cleanliness in your home: 5 useful tips

Keeping your home clean and cozy doesn't have to be a difficult task. By using simple but valuable time-tested techniques, you can achieve a flawless home look without much effort. UAportal has told you about five reliable tips that not every housewife may know about.

Eggs

Say goodbye to stubborn wine stains on the tablecloth with egg yolk. A mixture with glycerin in equal parts is all you need.

Apply this product to the stains and leave for 2-3 minutes. Rinse the tablecloth thoroughly before washing it in the washing machine as usual.

Lemon juice

Use lemon juice to quickly and effectively remove grease from any surface. Apply it to the affected area, leave it on for 10 minutes and gently wipe the stain off with a soft sponge. This method works well for stubborn stains on metal surfaces.

Coffee

It's easy to fight unpleasant odors in the refrigerator with ground coffee beans. Sprinkle a generous amount on the refrigerator shelves to neutralize any unwanted odors.

Salt

Use salt to effortlessly rejuvenate your work surface. Make a mixture by mixing coarse salt with water, and then apply it to the surface. Rub it into the stains with strong but gentle movements and rinse off the residue with water to see the refreshed countertop.

Mirrors

Smudge-free mirror surfaces can be cleaned with a simple method. First, wipe the mirror thoroughly with a damp cloth.

Then replace it with a piece of newspaper or paper to wipe the surface completely. This method guarantees a crystal clear, flawless mirror without any unsightly marks.

