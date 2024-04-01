How to clean artificial suede shoes: 3 useful life hacks

Keeping artificial suede shoes clean and in good condition is the key to their durability and good appearance. UAportal has prepared several practical life hacks for its effective cleaning and storage.

Vinegar and water solution

To clean artificial suede shoes, you can make a solution of equal parts of white vinegar and water. It should be gently rubbed into the stains on the shoes using a brush with soft bristles. Leaving the solution on for a few minutes before wiping it off with a clean cloth will help remove dirt and stains effectively.

Eraser



Another effective way to clean shoes made of artificial suede is to use a pencil eraser, in particular, you need to gently rub the stains and then remove. It is important to do this carefully so as not to damage the material.

Steam treatment

For more stubborn stains or to freshen up the overall look of your faux suede shoes, use a steam treatment. Hold the shoes over a steamer or garment steamer, keeping a safe distance to avoid damaging the material. This will help get rid of stains and restore the shape of the shoes.

