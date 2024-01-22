How often you should clean your bathroom: 4 tips from experienced homeowners

Keeping the bathroom clean is important, it requires more attention than you might think. Due to the high level of humidity in this room, especially in combined bathrooms, bacteria and mold multiply. UAportal told you how often you should clean the bathroom.

Daily video

Bathroom curtain

It's important to focus on cleaning your bathtub or shower stall at least once a week. In addition, if materials permit, the curtain should be washed or replaced every three months. Regular maintenance of this area helps prevent the growth of bacteria and mold that cannot be seen with the naked eye.

Read also: How to clean rust in the toilet bowl at home: effective tips

Bath mat

The bath mat contributes to the atmosphere and comfort in the room, which makes it an equally important element. Clean or wash it every three months. Remember to consider the material and follow the manufacturer's recommendations for proper care.

Plumbing

While dusting cabinets and other structures can be done weekly, you should clean the plumbing and faucets at least every three days. It's also important to keep an eye on toothbrush cups, as they can accumulate plaque or other unpleasant substances. Don't forget to clean the doorknob in the bathroom and toilet.

Towels

For daily use, it is ideal to keep towels by the heater. It is recommended to change them every three to four days. As for bath towels, it is enough to wash them after two or three uses to keep them fresh and clean.

Recall, earlier we wrote about a few more simple tips that will help to clean the clogged sink yourself.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !