How often you should clean your home floor: tips

Keeping the floor clean is important for creating a healthy environment in the house. UAportal has prepared some tips on how often to vacuum and clean your floor.

How often you should vacuum

Vacuum your floor at least twice a week to remove dirt and debris. In high-traffic areas or homes with pets, daily mopping is recommended.

How often you need to clean the floor

In addition to regular vacuuming, mop it once a week to remove stubborn stains and spills. Use special detergents that are safe for your floor type, whether it's hardwood, tile or laminate.

Consider the type of flooring

You should also consider the type of flooring in your home. For example, hardwood floors should be cleaned less frequently to prevent damage to the wood. Usually, weekly mopping is enough for parquet, while vacuuming it a few times a week is fine.

Recall, often the floor suffers from a plaque that is not washed off with ordinary water. However, do not immediately spend money on chemicals from the store. Instead of household chemicals, you can use a natural floor cleaner, in particular lemon.

