Changing slippers regularly is essential for foot health and hygiene. UAportal has told you what you need to know about the material, wear, and condition of your feet to determine when you need to replace your slippers.

Daily video

Changing slippers

To maintain foot health and general hygiene, slippers should be changed regularly. It is recommended to do this every 6-12 months, depending on the frequency of use and the quality of the material. This helps prevent potential foot problems.

The importance of changing slippers regularly

Changing slippers frequently not only helps to maintain healthy feet but also helps to keep your home clean. Dirt, sweat, and bacteria often accumulate on slippers, which can lead to odors and potential health problems.

Extend the life of your slippers

To maximize the life of your slippers, it is important to take good care of them. Do not wear them in a humid environment to avoid damage to the material and lining. In addition, proper storage in a dry, well-ventilated area when not in use is essential to maintain the quality and extend the life of the slippers.

Consultation with a specialist

A consultation with a podiatrist is recommended for people who have certain foot problems or are unsure about the condition of their slippers. These specialists can offer individualized advice on the frequency of slipper replacement and suggest what features to look for in a new pair.

Earlier, UAportal told you what chalk paint is for.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe toour Telegram channel!