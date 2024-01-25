How to be an ideal interlocutor: Tips from experts

Mastering the art of effective communication is important for constructive interaction. UAportal has prepared the main strategies that will help you become an ideal interlocutor.

Active listening

Active listening implies full concentration of attention, understanding, reacting and memorizing what is said. By providing feedback to the interlocutor, a person can demonstrate full engagement in the conversation, facilitating a deeper connection and open and honest communication.

Genuine interest

Asking open-ended questions can encourage the interlocutor to share more about themselves and their experiences, fostering a deeper connection. In addition, paraphrasing the interlocutor's words demonstrates genuine interest and understanding of what they are expressing.

Nonverbal Communication

Pay attention to body language, maintain eye contact, and use gestures to express compassion and understanding. These subtle actions can convey warmth and build rapport with the person you are talking to. Also, mirroring the other person's body language can create a sense of connection and harmony in communication.

Favorable environment

It is important to create a safe and judgment-free space where the other person can express themselves. Words of encouragement, constructive feedback and empathy for the interlocutor's emotions can help build trust and bonding between both parties.

Patience and understanding

To be a great conversationalist, you need patience and understanding. Allowing the other person to fully express themselves, listening without interrupting and refraining from making hasty judgments are crucial.

It is also important to show empathy and try to understand the other person's point of view before offering your thoughts. In addition, practicing mindfulness and being present in the conversation can increase patience and understanding.

