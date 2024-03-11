When it comes to getting rid of stubborn foundation stains on clothes, it is very important to know the most effective and practical methods. UAportal has collected some of them that will help you maintain the quality and appearance of your clothes.

Liquid detergent

An effective approach is to pretreat the stain with liquid laundry detergent before washing. Apply a small amount of the product directly to the stained area and rub it in gently. Leave on for 5-10 minutes to allow the product to penetrate the fabric and break down the stain.

White vinegar

Soak your foundation-stained clothes in a solution of white vinegar and water for natural and gentle stain removal. Mix equal parts of these ingredients in a bowl or bucket and dip the garment, making sure the stain is completely covered. Vinegar is a natural disinfectant and deodorizer and can help break down and remove the underlying stain.

Makeup remover

For particularly stubborn foundation stains on clothing, makeup remover can be very effective. Apply it to the stained area, leave it on for a few minutes, and then wash it as usual.

Shaving cream

An unexpected but effective solution for removing foundation stains from clothes is to apply a small amount of shaving cream to the stained area. Rub it in gently before washing. The foam contained in shaving cream can help remove foundation from the fabric, making it an effective stain remover.

