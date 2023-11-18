How to quickly choose the perfect kettle for your kitchen: 3 useful tips

Buying a kettle may seem like a simple task that doesn't require much thought, but choosing the right one is not just a matter of price. UAportal has collected several life hacks that will help you buy quality cookware for your kitchen.

Daily video

Functionality

Remember that the most expensive option is not always the best choice. Focus on the functionality of the kettle and the materials it is made of instead. You can find low-quality plastic parts even among the most expensive models.

Say no to plastic

Firstly, plastic kettles release toxic substances in contact with water, which can negatively affect health. Secondly, plastic degrades the taste of drinks.

Choose ceramic or glass kettles

For the perfect balance between health and aesthetic appeal, ceramic and glass kettles are the best choice. Even though they have a slightly higher price, it is definitely worth buying.

Earlier, UAportal shared how to quickly clean a microwave oven.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!