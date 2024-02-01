How to quickly clean an apartment before guests arrive: 3 useful life hacks

When guests are on the doorstep and your apartment is not in the best shape, use these budget secrets to spruce up your home in just 5 minutes. UAportal has told you about the ways that will help you clean your home easily.

Make the bed

Making the bed is the first step. If there are any laid-out couches or sofas, carefully fold them up, remove the dirty bedding, and replace them with a clean bedspread. A well-made bed instantly increases the overall coziness and tidiness of the room.

Kitchen table

Ideally, the kitchen table should be free of clutter. Remove excess or dirty dishes and quickly wipe the countertop with a damp cloth. A clean kitchen table will significantly improve the overall look of your kitchen and make it cleaner.

Hallway

Make sure the hallway is tidy. Put shoes on shelves or in a specially designated place, and store extra clothes in closets or dressers. Free the hallway from seasonal items and carefully arrange pairs of shoes that may be standing at the entrance.

