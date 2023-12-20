How to soften butter quickly: Grandma's tips

Together with UAportal, learn the best ways to soften butter for your recipes. From the microwave to room temperature, we tell you the most effective methods for achieving the perfect result.

Soften butter in the microwave

To soften butter, cut it into small pieces of equal size and place it in the microwave with a paper towel over it. It should be heated in the microwave at 50% power for 5-10 seconds at a time, checking and stirring after each interval, until it reaches the desired softness.

Softening butter with a cup

To soften butter, pour hot water into a cup and leave it until it is hot. Then turn the cup over and cover the product. The heat from the cup will melt the butter.

Grating the butter

To do this, pass it through a grater, using the side with the largest holes. The grated butter will soften quickly when it reaches room temperature and can be easily added to the dish.

Using a rolling pin

To quickly soften cold butter, place it between two sheets of parchment paper. Then, using a rolling pin, gently pound the product into a flat plate.

Using hot water

If you're in a hurry, you can soften butter by putting it in a resealable bag and immersing it in warm water for a few minutes. This method is suitable for quickly softening small pieces, but you should be careful not to leave it in the water for too long as it can become too soft or even melt.

