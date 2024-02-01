When it comes to cleaning grease from the stove, effective and environmentally friendly solutions are crucial to maintaining kitchen safety. UAportal talked about proven and affordable methods that will help keep the kitchen clean and hygienic.

Vinegar and baking soda

To clean the stove from grease, you can prepare a mixture of equal parts vinegar and water in a spray bottle. It is very important to spray the surface of the stove liberally and leave it for a few minutes. Then sprinkle the damp surface with baking soda, paying special attention to difficult areas with heavy grease buildup. It is important to clean the stove with a sponge or brush and then wipe it with a damp cloth.

Lemon juice and salt

A natural cleaning solution can be created by mixing lemon juice with a little salt. You can apply this mixture to the hob and leave it on for a few minutes. The citric acid helps to break down the grease, while the abrasiveness of the salt allows you to scrub it off the surface. After the product has hardened, the surface should be cleaned with a sponge or scraper and then wiped with a damp cloth to get a clean stove top.

Hot soapy water

An easy and budget-friendly way to clean your stovetop is to use hot soapy water. It is important to soak a sponge in soapy water and wipe the dirty areas, re-soaking the sponge as needed. Then rinse it and wipe the stove with water.

