How to quickly descale a kettle: 4 useful tips

Preventing the formation of scale in the kettle is crucial to ensure its durability. UAportal has figured out what to do to avoid this problem.

Using vinegar

One of the most common and effective methods of descaling a kettle is to fill it with equal parts white vinegar and water. Before boiling the kettle, the solution should be left to steep for at least an hour, preferably overnight. After boiling, pour out the solution and rinse the kettle thoroughly to remove any residue.

Lemon juice and baking soda

Another natural way to descale a kettle is to fill it with water and add a few tablespoons of lemon juice or a teaspoon of baking soda. The solution should be boiled in the kettle for a few minutes and then insisted on for about an hour.

Baking soda

To effectively descale your kettle, you can create a paste from baking soda and water. Leave the paste on for a few hours, and then use a non-abrasive brush to clean the inside of the kettle. Then rinse thoroughly to remove any residue.

Boiling water method

Boiling water in the kettle for several cycles is one of the fastest and easiest ways to remove limescale. The hot water helps dissolve the scale, making it easier to rinse out. To speed up the process, you can add a small amount of white vinegar to the boiling water to enhance its effect.

