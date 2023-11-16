How to quickly get rid of dust in the house: practical life hacks

UAportal has prepared a selection of practical and effective tips that will help you clean your apartment from dust. Implement these tips, and you will be able to spend less time cleaning.

Use microfiber cloths for effective cleaning

Dust tends to accumulate easily on surfaces in our apartments, making it necessary to find effective ways to deal with it. By using microfiber cloths, you can significantly reduce the amount of dust and enjoy shiny furniture surfaces.

Buy an air purifier

Create a cleaner and healthier living environment by purchasing an air purifier for your apartment. Air purifiers capture airborne particles, including dust, and filter them out effectively, resulting in improved air quality. Having an air purifier in rooms that tend to accumulate dust, such as the living room or bedroom, can significantly reduce the amount of dust circulating in your apartment, helping you breathe easier.

Clean and vacuum carpets regularly

Carpets can be a hidden haven for dust particles, so it's important to keep them clean. Regularly vacuuming your carpets not only helps remove dust and allergens but also prevents dust from spreading to other parts of your living space.

