How to quickly get rid of limescale on the toilet: Effective remedies

When it comes to keeping the toilet clean and hygienic, removing limescale is essential. UAportal has told you about several effective methods that can significantly improve the overall cleanliness of the toilet.

Use vinegar and baking soda

Vinegar and baking soda effectively remove plaque from the surface of the toilet bowl. Prepare a paste from equal parts of these two ingredients and apply it to the contaminated surface. Leave it on for a few minutes and then scrub it off with a brush. The chemical reaction between the vinegar and baking soda helps break down the limescale and makes it easier to remove.

Lemon juice and salt

First of all, sprinkle salt on the limescale and then squeeze lemon juice on it. Leave the mixture on for a while and then brush it off. The citric acid combined with the abrasiveness of the salt helps to break down and remove all the dirt. It is important to clean carefully so as not to damage the surface of the toilet bowl.

Toilet bowl cleaner

Using commercially available toilet bowl cleaners can also help get rid of limescale. It is very important to follow the instructions on the product and leave it on for a certain amount of time. Then use a brush to scrub the area and rinse it thoroughly. The product should be used in a well-ventilated area, and gloves should be worn to protect your hands.

