Boiled eggs can be tricky to peel, but there are several methods that will help make this process easier and more efficient. UAportal has told you how to do it with minimal effort.

Cold water

After the eggs are boiled, place them in a bowl of water and ice for a few minutes to create a temperature difference between the white and the shell, which will ultimately make peeling easier. Once the eggs have cooled, carefully crack them on a hard surface and remove the shells under running water to peel them effortlessly.

Baking soda

Adding a teaspoon of baking soda to boiling water weakens the bond between the egg white and the shell, making the peeling process much easier. After boiling, place the eggs in an ice-cold bowl for a few minutes before peeling: this will make the process much easier.

Vinegar

To soften the shells and make them easier to peel, add a drop of vinegar to the boiling water before cooking the eggs. The acidity makes the shell more pliable. After boiling, carefully break and peel them under running water.

Some people like a runny yolk, while others like it as thick as possible. That's why UAportal shares the secrets of how long to cook eggs and how to do it.

