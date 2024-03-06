A clean comb is the key to healthy hair. UAportal has shared some practical tips to help you keep it clean.

Soaking in vinegar

In a small bowl, you can prepare a mixture of warm water and white vinegar. Dip the comb bristles in the solution and leave for 15-20 minutes. The acidity of the vinegar will help break down any product that has accumulated, and the warm water will help loosen any stuck-on particles. After soaking, rinse the brush thoroughly with clean water and let it air dry.

Use a toothbrush

In hard-to-reach places, such as at the base of the bristles or along the handle, you can use an old toothbrush to gently clean away any remaining debris or plaque. The small bristles of the toothbrush can reach crevices that other tools cannot, ensuring that the brush is thoroughly cleaned.

Cleaning the handle

Don't overlook the handle of the comb. Wipe it down with a damp cloth and a little mild soap and remove any remaining dirt to ensure the entire brush is clean and ready to use.

Regular maintenance

It is recommended that you get into the habit of cleaning your hairbrush regularly. If you clean it at least once a week, it will help prevent lint buildup and maintain the brush's effectiveness. Regular care will also extend the life of the brush and maintain its functionality.

