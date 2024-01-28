Keeping linoleum clean and well-maintained is essential for its durability. UAportal has prepared several practical methods for quick and easy cleaning.

Using vinegar

To clean linoleum quickly and easily, you can create a simple cleaning solution using vinegar and water. Mix equal parts of these ingredients in a spray bottle and spray it on the stained surface. Leave it on for a few minutes and then wipe it off with a damp mop or cloth. Vinegar has natural antibacterial properties and helps to remove stubborn stains and dirt from linoleum without harming it.

Baking soda scrub

Another effective method of cleaning linoleum is to use a baking soda scrub. Pour baking soda on the linoleum and add a small amount of warm water to form a paste. Using a soft-bristled brush or sponge, gently apply the paste to the surface, focusing on difficult areas or stains. Then wipe off the paste with a clean, damp cloth.

Avoid harsh chemicals

When cleaning linoleum, it is important to avoid harsh chemicals and abrasives. They can remove the protective coating from the linoleum and cause damage. Instead, choose mild, natural cleaners such as vinegar, baking soda, or mild dish soap. Always test a small, inconspicuous area first to ensure that the cleaning method is safe for the material.

Regular maintenance

Regular care of your linoleum is essential to keep it clean and looking its best. Sweep or vacuum the floor regularly to remove dirt and debris. Wipe up spills immediately to prevent stains and sticky residue. By following the rules of regular cleaning and maintenance, you can extend the life of your linoleum and keep it in perfect condition.

As a reminder, the floor often accumulates residue that cannot be removed with plain water. However, you should not immediately spend money on store-bought chemicals. Instead of household chemicals, you can use a natural floor cleaner, such as lemon.

