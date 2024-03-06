When it comes to keeping knives in good condition, removing rust is essential to prevent corrosion and extend their service life. UAportal has told you about effective solutions to this problem.

Vinegar

Vinegar can be used as an effective and inexpensive way to remove rust from a knife. The process involves soaking the knife in a container of vinegar for several hours or overnight, and then scrubbing off the rust with a sponge. Afterward, the knife should be rinsed thoroughly and dried completely to prevent further rusting.

Using baking soda

A paste of baking soda and water is another effective method of removing rust from a knife. Apply the paste to the rusty areas and leave it on for a few hours, and then clean them with a damp cloth or sponge. The last step is to rinse the knife and dry it thoroughly to prevent new rust from forming.

Lemon juice and salt

A mixture of lemon juice and salt can help remove rust from a knife. It is recommended to apply the mixture to the problem areas and leave it for several hours. Afterward, clean off the rust with a sponge or brush, then rinse and dry the knife thoroughly.

