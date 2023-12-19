How to sharpen a knife at home quickly and efficiently

Knife sharpening is an art that requires attention to detail and the right approach. UAportal has prepared several life hacks that will help you sharpen a knife at home without using specialized equipment.

Ceramic

To sharpen a knife properly, you can use a ceramic mug as an improvised sharpener. The blade of the knife should be dragged across the unglazed base at an angle of 20 degrees, which will help hone the blade and keep it sharp for a long time without using a traditional knife sharpener.

Porcelain

Another effective method of sharpening knives is to use the bottom of a porcelain plate. Similar to the ceramic mug method, the knife blade should be run along the unglazed edge of the plate at a 20-degree angle, which will help keep the blade sharp for clean and precise cuts.

Leather belt

If you don't have a mug or porcelain plate handy, you can use a leather belt to sharpen your knife. By running the blade along the inside of the belt, the knife can be quickly adjusted and restored to sharpness in no time.

