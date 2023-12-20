Washing windows is the key to maintaining pleasant lighting and cleanliness in the house. UAportal has prepared three life hacks to help you with this.

Vinegar for a streak-free shine

After spraying the solution, wipe the window with a microfiber cloth to get a flawless surface. This solution also repels dust and stains, keeping your windows clean for a longer period of time.

Wipe with a coffee filter

After the windows are washed, wipe them with a coffee filter. Since it is lint-free, it will leave your windows shiny and free of any streaks or residue. In addition, the coffee filter absorbs residual moisture.

Use a squeegee for large windows

Use a squeegee to simplify the process of cleaning large windows. Start at the top and pull the squeegee downward for a quick and effective method. After each pass, wipe the blade with a clean cloth to prevent streaks and ensure a shiny, spotless surface.

Earlier, we told you how to wash windows with iodine solution. In particular, it can be prepared at home in a few minutes. While the cost is minimal, the result will definitely impress you.

