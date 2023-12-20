How to clean windows quickly and efficiently: Tips from cleaning services
Washing windows is the key to maintaining pleasant lighting and cleanliness in the house. UAportal has prepared three life hacks to help you with this.
Vinegar for a streak-free shine
After spraying the solution, wipe the window with a microfiber cloth to get a flawless surface. This solution also repels dust and stains, keeping your windows clean for a longer period of time.
Wipe with a coffee filter
After the windows are washed, wipe them with a coffee filter. Since it is lint-free, it will leave your windows shiny and free of any streaks or residue. In addition, the coffee filter absorbs residual moisture.
Use a squeegee for large windows
Use a squeegee to simplify the process of cleaning large windows. Start at the top and pull the squeegee downward for a quick and effective method. After each pass, wipe the blade with a clean cloth to prevent streaks and ensure a shiny, spotless surface.
