How to clean the floor quickly and efficiently: Tips for homeowners

In a life where speed and quality are important aspects, the cleaning process becomes crucial for many hostesses. This is especially true for floor cleaning, which requires effective methods to achieve the desired result. UAportal has prepared three lifehacks that will help you solve this issue.

Using vinegar and water solution

An eco-friendly way to clean your floors is to mix equal parts of water and vinegar in a sprayer. This solution works well on parquet, tile, and linoleum and is cost-effective. You can simply spray the solution on the floor and wipe with a mop to get a clean, streak-free finish.

Using baking soda for stubborn stains

If you are dealing with stubborn stains on the floor, you can sprinkle baking soda on the area, then gently scrub with a wet sponge or brush. The baking soda acts as a natural abrasive to help remove the stain without damaging the floor. This method is especially useful for removing damage from pets or spilled oil.

Steam cleaning with essential oils

A few drops of your favorite essential oil, such as lavender or lemon, can be added to the water in your steam cleaner before you use it to clean your floors. This will not only effectively clean and disinfect the desired area, but will leave behind a pleasant, natural scent throughout the room.

