Keeping your microwave oven clean is crucial for good cooking results. From natural solutions to specialized detergents, UAportal tells you how to achieve optimal cleanliness.

Steam with citrus fruits

To clean a microwave oven quickly and effectively, place a bowl of water and a few slices of lemon inside the appliance and heat for 3-5 minutes. The steam will help to soften the dirt, making it easier to wipe off. Then, use a damp microfiber cloth to wipe the inside of the microwave, paying special attention to stains.

Vinegar

Another effective way to clean your microwave oven is to create a solution of equal parts water and vinegar in a microwave-safe container. The mixture should be heated for 2-3 minutes, allowing the steam to loosen the dirt. Carefully remove the bowl and wipe the inside with a cloth.

Baking soda paste

For the stable stains from baked food, prepare a paste from a few tablespoons of baking soda and water. Apply the paste to the affected areas and leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Then you need to gently clean the stains with a damp sponge and wipe everything with a cloth.

Regular maintenance

To keep your microwave oven clean, it is important to develop the habit of wiping the inside after each use. An effective way is to use a damp cloth or napkin to immediately clean up any spills or splashes.

