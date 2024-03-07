When caring for stretch ceilings, it is very important to follow certain rules. UAportal talks you about gentle cleaning methods.

Daily video

Laundry soap

When cleaning a stretch ceiling, it is important to use a mild detergent that will not damage the material. A mixture of laundry soap and warm water should be used to create a cleaning solution that will effectively remove any dirt or stains. It is important to make sure that the cleaning solution is well diluted to avoid residue that can negatively affect the appearance of the ceiling.

Soft cloth

Carefully apply the cleaning solution to the stretch ceiling using a soft cloth or sponge. Avoid abrasive materials or harsh friction. Gently wipe the surface with a cloth or sponge soaked in the cleaning solution in a circular motion to effectively remove dirt or stains.

Delicate drying

After cleaning the stretch ceiling, it is important to gently dry the surface to prevent water stains or damage. Use a clean, dry microfiber cloth to wipe the ceiling dry as excessive pressure during drying can damage it. Particular attention should be paid to intricate patterns or textures that can retain moisture, ensuring thorough and gentle drying.

Read also: How to remove dust so that it does not settle on furniture for a long time

Regular maintenance

To keep your stretch ceiling clean and well-maintained, it is important to establish a regular cleaning regimen. At least once every few months, a gentle cleaning should be performed to prevent the accumulation of dirt and grime.

Professional cleaning

In some cases, it is better to entrust the cleaning of a stretch ceiling to professionals, especially if you have no experience in handling delicate materials. By hiring a professional cleaning service, homeowners can ensure effective care and not worry about possible damage.

As a reminder, we wrote about interesting Chinese life hack that will help you easily get rid of dust in your apartment.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!