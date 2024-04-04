If you are dealing with persistent clogging in the toilet, you can use simple and effective methods to quickly solve the problem. UAportal told what you should know for excellent results.

Hot water and dish soap

To quickly unclog a toilet, start by pouring hot water into the tank. It should not be boiling but at a sufficient temperature to effectively break up the blockage.

Then add a few bars of laundry soap to the toilet bowl. Leave the mixture for a few minutes to allow the soap to penetrate and loosen the clog.

Read also: How to remove the unpleasant smell of sewage and urine in the toilet in 5 minutes

Baking soda and vinegar

Start by pouring one cup of baking soda down the toilet and then add one cup of vinegar. Let the mixture sit for a few minutes: it will begin to fizz, indicating that it is breaking down the clog. Afterwards, flush the toilet to see if the clog has cleared.

Toilet auger

If the clog is particularly persistent and the above methods have not worked, using a toilet auger can be a quick and effective solution. This is a tool specially designed for unclogging toilet bowls that can easily be purchased at most hardware stores.

It is very easy to use: insert the end of the auger into the toilet and turn the handle. The snake-like design helps to break up and clear the clog.

We will remind you that earlier we wrote about a few more simple tips that will help you clean a clogged sink yourself.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel !