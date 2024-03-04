Removing sweat stains from clothes can be a difficult task, but there are several effective methods to achieve this goal. From the use of ordinary household products to specialized products, UAportal has told you how to keep your clothes fresh and clean.

Vinegar

One of the most effective ways to quickly remove sweat stains from clothes is to use white vinegar. Prepare a mixture of equal parts of vinegar and water and apply the solution directly to the contaminated area. Leave on for 10-15 minutes, then rinse with cold water and wash as usual.

Baking soda

Another great tip for removing sweat stains from clothes is to use baking soda. You can make a paste by mixing equal parts baking soda and water, and then apply it directly to the stained area. After you gently rub the paste into the fabric, leave it on for 30 minutes and then wash it as usual.

Lemon juice

Lemon juice can be used to remove sweat stains, which is a natural and effective remedy. Fresh juice can be squeezed directly onto the stained area, then gently rubbed in and left for 10-15 minutes. The acidic properties will help to remove stains and leave the clothes clean. After treatment, it is important to wash the garment according to the instructions on the label.

Hydrogen peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide is another effective way to remove sweat stains from clothing. Mixing equal parts of peroxide and water, you will get a solution that you need to apply to the stained area. Leave it on for 30 minutes and wash the garment as usual.

