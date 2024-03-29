When it comes to cleaning stretch ceilings, using practical and effective methods is essential to maintaining their integrity. UAportal has prepared life hacks that will simplify the cleaning process and ensure a long-lasting result.

Daily video

Use a microfiber cloth

When cleaning stretch ceilings, a practical life hack is to use a microfiber cloth, which effectively removes dust and dirt without causing any damage to them. A napkin can be slightly moistened in water to gently wipe the surface.

Read also: How to properly wash a stretch ceiling: the most common mistakes

Use a mild detergent solution

Mix warm water with mild laundry soap in a spray bottle and lightly spray the surface of the stretch ceiling. After that, gently remove visible stains and marks with a soft microfiber cloth. More abrasive materials and aggressive chemicals should be avoided to prevent deterioration of the delicate surface.

Avoid excessive humidity

Preservation of the quality and appearance of stretch ceilings can be achieved by avoiding excessive moisture during cleaning. For gentle cleaning, use a dry microfiber cloth to remove surface dust and dirt. If a deeper cleaning is required, a minimal amount of the previously mentioned gentle detergent can be used.

We will remind you that we wrote about another interesting Chinese life hack that will help you easily get rid of dust in the apartment.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel !