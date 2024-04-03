How to quickly and efficiently clean furniture upholstery: 3 simple life hacks

Learn about simple and effective methods of cleaning and caring for the upholstery of sofas and armchairs. UAportal said that using these life hacks will help you solve the problem.

Daily video

Vinegar solution

A mixture of equal parts of water and white vinegar can be prepared in a spray bottle. The solution can be lightly sprayed on the contaminated areas and left for 15-20 minutes.

After that, the place should be blotted with a clean cloth to absorb excess moisture and dirt. Residues can be removed with a vacuum cleaner.

Read also: How to update old furniture: 5 useful tips

Baking soda paste

By mixing baking soda with a minimum amount of water, you will get a paste that can be applied to the contaminated areas and gently cleaned with a soft brush or cloth. After the paste has completely dried, the remains can be vacuumed, removing stains and unpleasant odors, as a result of which the furniture will look fresh.

Steam cleaning

Using a manual steam cleaner is an effective method of cleaning upholstery. Hot steam effectively loosens dirt and soot, allowing them to be easily removed. The hand steamer should be filled with water and heated, and then use its nozzle and brush to clean the upholstery.

Earlier, we wrote about 20 life hacks that will help you clean your apartment faster.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!