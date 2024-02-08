How to get rid of stains on clothes quickly and effectively: 3 unconventional life hacks

Stains on clothes tend to appear at the most inconvenient times, leaving us without the necessary stain removers. At such moments, an inventive housewife must resort to innovative methods to cope with dirt that seems insurmountable. UAportal has prepared three unconventional methods.

Hair dryer

Heating can help remove stubborn stains caused by grass, dirt, or juice stains. Start by gently heating the stained area with a hairdryer, and then apply a suitable detergent before throwing the item in the washing machine.

Lactic acid

For delicate fabrics that require special care, experienced housewives have long recommended using lactic acid to combat stains. Whether it's tea or coffee stains on a silk blouse, this method helps to remove them effortlessly.

Prepare a mixture of lactic acid and water, apply it to the stained area, and leave it on for an hour. After that, wash the item according to the manufacturer's instructions and say goodbye to stubborn stains.

Shaving foam

The composition of the foam, which contains glycerin, alkali and other effective ingredients, makes it an excellent tool for dealing with stubborn grease stains. Just apply a generous amount of foam to the affected area and leave it on for 10 minutes. Then wash the item by hand with warm water and soap or throw it in the washing machine.

