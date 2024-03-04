How to fight fatigue: effective ways

Feeling tired is a common problem for many people. In this article, UAportal has provided valuable information on practical tips and lifestyle changes that will help you naturally fight this problem and feel more energetic.

Drink plenty of water

Staying hydrated is very important to fight fatigue. You should try to drink at least eight glasses of water every day, and more if you are physically active or live in a hot climate. It's also important to limit your intake of dehydrating beverages such as alcohol and caffeine.

Take short breaks and move around

Sitting or standing in one position for too long can lead to muscle fatigue and mental exhaustion. Take short, frequent breaks to walk, stretch, or simply change positions. Moving the body increases circulation and can boost energy levels. Even a few minutes of light exercise or stretching can make a big difference in fighting fatigue and help you feel more alert.

Quality sleep

Getting enough restful sleep is crucial for fighting fatigue. You should aim for 7-8 hours of sleep every night. It's important to create a comfortable environment that promotes relaxation and ensures a consistent routine.

Prioritize nutrition

A balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and nutrients is essential to fight fatigue. You should consume plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Avoid skipping meals and strive for regular, balanced meals and snacks throughout the day.

