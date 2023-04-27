UAportal has prepared this article to provide practical strategies to help reduce sugar consumption. Simple tips will make it easy to give up sweets.

Choose salty snacks

When you're in the mood for a snack, it's easy to grab a chocolate bar or other sugary treat. However, these snacks are often high in calories and low in nutrients, which can lead to weight gain and other health problems.

Instead of reaching for sweets, try opting for savory snacks such as nuts or vegetables with dressing. These options are lower in sugar and higher in protein and fiber, which can help keep you feeling fuller longer.

Keep a supply of healthy snack foods at home and at work, and be sure to take them with you on the go. When you're tempted to snack, grab one of these options instead of a sugary treat.

Reduce the amount of added sugar

Sugar is often added to processed foods and beverages, even those that don't taste sweet, such as breads, sauces, and salad dressings. To reduce your sugar intake, start by reading labels and avoiding foods with a lot of added sugar. Instead, choose low-sugar foods and beverages such as water, unsweetened tea or coffee, and fresh fruits and vegetables.

Make it a point to read labels when shopping for food and choose products with low or no added sugars. When cooking or baking, try to use natural sweeteners such as fruit puree, honey, or maple syrup instead of sugar.

Find healthier alternatives

If you have a sweet tooth, it can be difficult to give up sugar completely. Instead of giving up sweets, try to find healthier alternatives to your favorite treats. For example, you can try making your own desserts using natural sweeteners or opt for dark chocolate instead of milk chocolate, which contains much less sugar.

Experiment with different recipes and ingredients to find healthy alternatives to your favorite sweets. Keep in mind that these options may not be exactly the same as the original, but they can still satisfy your cravings and be healthy at the same time.

