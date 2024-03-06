Hot oil, grease, and spilled drinks and soups are constantly splashed on the stove. The problem is often removing these stable stains after they dry. UAportal has told you about ways to help you easily clean your stove.

Daily video

Foil

One simple approach is to cover the surface of the stove with a sheet of foil. This protective layer can be thrown away after cooking, eliminating the need for thorough cleaning.

Petroleum jelly

A cheap solution is to apply petroleum jelly directly to the surface of the hob. This method prevents food from sticking to the surface.

Baking soda

Although this method takes a little more time, it is very effective at keeping the hob free of dirt. Sprinkle a layer of baking soda powder on the hob. Even if you accidentally spill grease or other food residue, it will effectively absorb it.

Homemade cleaner

Prepare a homemade cleaner by mixing a glass of clean water with 2-3 tablespoons of baking soda, laundry detergent, and PVA glue. Mix the ingredients thoroughly until a homogeneous mixture is formed. Apply a thin layer of this solution to the hob before cooking.

Use liquid soap

For quick and easy protection, wipe the hob with liquid soap before cooking. This preventive method helps prevent stubborn stains from sticking, making the subsequent cleaning process less stressful.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!