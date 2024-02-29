Cleaning kitchen aprons from grease is essential for maintaining cleanliness and hygiene. UAportal has shared tips on how to get rid of grease without much effort.

A solution of baking soda and vinegar

You can prepare a paste from equal parts of these ingredients, and then gently apply it to the greasy areas of the apron. It should be left on for about 30 minutes and then rinsed off with warm water.

Lemon juice

Lemon juice has natural degreasing properties, which makes it a great option for removing grease from your kitchen apron. Fresh lemon juice can be applied directly to grease stains and left on for a few minutes. After that, the item should be rinsed in warm water to remove dirt.

Soaking in dishwashing detergent

Mix a small amount of dishwashing detergent with warm water and leave the apron to soak for several hours. Afterward, gently brush the areas and then wash the fabric in hot water.

Vinegar

A small amount of undiluted white vinegar should be applied to greasy areas of the apron and left for 15-20 minutes. Then it should be rinsed in warm water and washed as usual.

