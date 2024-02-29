How to clean your oven effortlessly: three effective ways

Do you know how easy it is to clean the oven? UAportal reported several effective ways to keep it clean.

Use baking soda and vinegar

Make a paste of baking soda and water, and then apply it to the inside of the oven. Leave it on overnight to loosen grease and dirt. The next day, you can spray the inside with vinegar and wipe it with a damp cloth or sponge.

Steam clean with lemon

Fill a dish with water and put a few slices of lemon in it. Putting it in the oven and heating it to around 120°C for 30 minutes will produce steam that will soften grease and spills, making it easier to wipe up.

Clean regularly

The inside of the oven should be wiped clean after each use to prevent food residue from building up. If you put a sheet of aluminum foil on the bottom rack to collect drips and spills, cleaning will be easy and simple.

