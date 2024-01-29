How to use aspirin in everyday life: 3 interesting life hacks

Widely known for its ability to relieve headaches, aspirin offers versatility that can come in handy for frugal housewives in everyday situations. UAportal told you that aspirin is no less effective as a cleaning agent.

Cleaning the kitchen sink

The sink often accumulates dirt, grease, and food debris, so cleaning it can be a challenge. However, regular household detergent can be enhanced with aspirin, which will give excellent results in restoring its shine. Simply crush five tablets into a fine powder and sprinkle it on the stained surface, leave it on for a few minutes, and then rinse thoroughly.

Removing soot from the iron

Regular use of the iron often leaves behind unsightly soot, which can stain clothes over time when ironing. To solve this problem, heat the iron and use tongs or tweezers to hold a piece of aspirin.

Gently run the aspirin over the surface of the iron. When it cools down, wipe it with a paper towel, effectively removing all traces of carbon deposits.

Efficient washing

For housewives who face the problem of dull, discolored white fabrics, aspirin can restore them to their original color. By adding a few tablets to a washing machine with a load of white clothes, you can achieve an incredible transformation after just one wash.

