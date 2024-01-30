Lamborghini is a brand that is the pride of the Italian automotive industry, demonstrating a special sense of style, design, beauty, and advanced technologies. UAportal told about five facts related to this majestic brand and its history.

History of origin

The history of Lamborghini goes back to its founder Ferruccio Lamborghini, a famous tractor manufacturer. After one of his Ferraris developed clutch problems, Ferruccio turned to Enzo Ferrari for a solution, but unfortunately, Enzo turned him down, advising him to stick to tractors, which prompted Ferruccio to start his own car company.

Logo

The famous Lamborghini logo depicts a bull, paying homage to Ferruccio's zodiac sign, Taurus. The bull symbolizes strength, power and speed - key attributes that are synonymous with Lamborghini cars.

The mysterious name Countach

One of the most famous Lamborghini models, the Countach, comes from the Italian dialect expression "contacc", which means "wow" or "amazing". The story goes that one of the company's employees spontaneously exclaimed this word when he saw the striking beauty of the car.

The most expensive car in the company

The company's most expensive car is the Lamborghini Veneno Roadster, which costs a staggering $4.5 million. Only nine copies of this car were sold before the start of production, which is a clear indication of their attractiveness and exclusivity.

Appearance on the big screens

Lamborghinis have appeared on the big screen many times, leaving their mark on the history of cinema. In particular, the iconic white Countach appeared in The Wolf of Wall Street, and the Murciélago in The Dark Knight. In addition, Lamborghini has created a special version of the Gallardo exclusively for Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen".

