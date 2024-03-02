The famous automaker Volkswagen announced its cooperation with OpenAI at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. Thanks to this partnership, Volkswagen cars will be equipped with ChatGPT, an advanced AI-based chatbot developed by OpenAI. UAportal reported that the integration will take place within Volkswagen's own IDA voice assistant system.

ChatGPT implementation will initially take place in several Volkswagen electric vehicles, including ID.7, ID.4, ID.5, and ID.3 models. In addition, Volkswagen plans to extend this feature to the latest Tiguan, Passat, and Golf models. European users will have the privilege of experiencing this innovative technology firsthand as it makes its debut in their region in the second quarter of 2024.

Support in the United States

Drivers in the United States, however, will have to be a little patient as the feature is currently undergoing internal approvals and market research specifically tailored to their region. While Volkswagen is committed to making ChatGPT available to US consumers, the company is taking the necessary steps to ensure that it is seamlessly integrated and works optimally.

