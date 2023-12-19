He has not only Ukrainian roots: Facts about Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio is undoubtedly the idol of millions, and his very presence in many films testifies to the desire of directors and producers to create an unforgettable picture, often without budgetary restrictions. UAportal has prepared some interesting facts about this unsurpassed actor.

Diverse family tree

Apart from his undeniable fame, Leonardo DiCaprio has Ukrainian roots. Moreover, his family tree spans German, Italian, and American lines, creating a dynamic mix of cultural influences.

Musical skills

In addition to his acting skills, DiCaprio also has musical talents, demonstrating his ability to play the organ gracefully. The organ is recognized as one of the most difficult instruments, and mastering its complex functions is an achievement that not everyone can claim.

Skydiving and aerophobia

During a skydive, an unexpected turn of events occurred when Leonardo DiCaprio's main parachute failed to open properly. This terrifying experience contributed to the development of aerophobia - the fear of flying. DiCaprio openly admits that he still feels anxious when flying.

A symbolic gift from the Titanic

During the filming of the iconic movie Titanic, DiCaprio gave his co-star Kate Winslet a symbolic gift. He gave her a ring that she has cherished ever since, with a mysterious inscription engraved on it inside. The mysterious meaning remains known only to DiCaprio and Winslet.

Philanthropic activities

Throughout his illustrious career, Leonardo DiCaprio's generosity has gone beyond the silver screen. He has made significant charitable contributions totaling tens of millions of dollars, paying special attention to the protection and preservation of the environment.

