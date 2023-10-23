Everyone around them will envy them! Four zodiac signs will become the luckiest of all

The Scorpio season will be a "golden" period for four natives of the zodiacal circle, who can safely be called the main favorites of fortune. New opportunities will open up before them, and cherished dreams will begin to come true. Scorpios, Tauruses, Aquarians and Virgoes are on the list of the lucky ones.

Scorpio

On October 23, the Sun leaves the sign of Libra - and moves into the next sign of Scorpio. Natives of the sign will be focused on the star's energy, which is bound to affect many areas of life. Of course, this will also affect the financial situation - Scorpios will be able to achieve great success at work and multiply their income many times over.

Taurus

The beginning of the Scorpio season will also have a good impact on Taurus. October 23 is the first day of the "white streak", when Taurus will feel that luck is on their side, and all endeavors will be successful. The natives of the sign can advance in their careers and get a well-deserved reward for their work.

Aquarius

Last month may not have been the best for you financially, but now is a great opportunity to change that. During this favorable week, it's important to carefully consider your income and expenses. By sticking to a plan, you may be able to find extra money for a purchase you've long dreamed of.

Virgo

You can expect a very decent week in terms of finances too. It will be a kind of reward for managing to get through a more difficult period. Expect many things to settle down and this will allow you to breathe a sigh of relief. The absence of problems in the area of spending will mean that funds for entertainment will definitely be found. You definitely deserve such a gift!

As UAportal reported, earlier astrologers named the colors of clothes that will attract good luck in life.

Also, among all the natives of the zodiacal circle there are two with a tough character - they easily accept challenges and achieve what others can only dream of.