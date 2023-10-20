Real happiness awaits them: three zodiac signs will become favourites of fortune at the end of October

Autumn is a time when nature is rich in bright colors, and the smell of winter is already in the air. During this period, some zodiac signs can feel especially happy and inspired. According to astrologers, the main favorites of fortune in late October will be Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius.

Libra

For people who were born under the sign of Libra, the second half of October is a period of prosperity and balance. Natives of the sign are known to value harmony in their surroundings, and these days will be perfect for getting closer to your loved ones and balancing relationships.

This is also a great time to make life decisions - Libras are known for their ability to analyze situations and make wise choices. And they can increase their income many times over.

Scorpio

Scorpios that were born at the end of October will have happy days from October 20 to 22. Natives of the sign are mysterious by nature, but it will be easier for them to express their emotions and thoughts these days. It will be a great time for solving exciting issues and make important decisions. Scorpios will feel a powerful energy that will help them achieve their goals, in particular, make a career breakthrough

Sagittarius

People who were born under the sign of Sagittarius can also enjoy happy days in the second half of the month. October 23, 24 and 25 will be special for them. Natives of the sign are usually full of optimism and energy, and these dates will further strengthen their positive attitude.

This is an ideal time for exploring, traveling and new adventures. Sagittarians can easily make new friends and make interesting acquaintances.

