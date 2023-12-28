A timeless game: 4 interesting facts about Tetris

In the world of video games there are unique masterpieces that leave significant traces in the history of gaming. UAportal told about one of them - Tetris, a game that broke out of the framework of simple geometric shapes and won the hearts of players with its unique aesthetics and well-known melody.

The evolution of the Tetris tune

Initially lacking an iconic melody, Tetris only got its distinctive theme with the introduction of the A-Type game mode on the Nintendo Game Boy in 1988. This mode played a modified version of the Russian folk song "Korobeiniki" dating back to 1861. The captivating melody gained widespread popularity and blended seamlessly with the game's dynamic puzzles, becoming an integral attribute of the game "Tetris".

The phenomenon of the "Tetris effect"

The extreme popularity of Tetris gave rise to a curious phenomenon known as the "Tetris effect". This condition concerned people who, after prolonged exposure to the game, began to visualize and mentally manipulate Tetris elements in different situations. This effect, first discovered in 1994, continues to manifest in individuals, demonstrating how intense involvement in a game can permeate a person's thinking.

Tetris conquers space

In 1993, Tetris became the first video game to visit outer space. This groundbreaking event was a unique example of combining gaming and spaceflight.

Tetris in cybersports

Contrary to popular belief, Tetris has evolved into a recognized cybersports platform, helped by Harry Gong's top score in 2009. After Gong's achievement, a fast-paced competitive environment emerged, with numerous tournaments for dedicated players.

Thanks to the creation of communities and improved versions of the game, Tetris has strengthened its position in the world of cybersports.

