Xiaomi users around the world, especially those who own the Xiaomi 13 Pro, are now excited about the rollout of the new HyperOS operating system. This is another important step as Xiaomi continues to move its devices to this proprietary operating system. UAportal tells you the details.

Updates

The firmware update with the build numbers OS1.0.1.0.UMBMIXM/OS1.0.1.0.UMBEUXM has recently become available to users. The update, which weighs approximately 1.5 GB, is already being rolled out to devices in the Global region and in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

What's new

The firmware includes the December security patch from Google, which provides an increased level of device protection.

Interface

In addition, users can look forward to a fresh new interface with a number of interesting features. The Xiaomi 13 Pro now boasts improved animations, optimized RAM, and many other improvements that provide a smoother and more efficient experience.

Rest assured that with HyperOS, Xiaomi strives to offer users a flawless and innovative operating system, constantly recognizing the importance of providing the latest security updates along with enhanced functionality and an intuitive user interface.

