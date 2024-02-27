Along with the launch of the foldable smartphone Pocket 2, Huawei has introduced a new accessory – a vertical dock for wireless charging. UAportal reported about this device in more detail.

Daily video

Design and connection

This new product is available in two colors and boasts an amazing maximum output power of 80 watts. Designed with user convenience and safety in mind, the charging dock has a built-in cooling system, a USB-C port, and a foreign object detection function.

Additional features

One of the important safety features of this device is its ability to detect metal objects, such as keys or coins while charging. If detected, a flashing LED indicator will alert the user that charging is safe. The docking station is compatible with a variety of devices, which adds to the versatility and practicality of its functionality.

Price and presentation

Unfortunately, details on the price and specific launch date of Huawei's vertical wireless charging dock have not yet been disclosed. However, it is expected that this new addition to their lineup is likely to cost around $100, making it an attractive and affordable option for consumers looking for efficient wireless charging solutions.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!