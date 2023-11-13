Cold Botox for hair: what is the procedure for

In this article, UAportal tells you about the advantages and potential disadvantages of the cold Botox procedure for hair. Check out these factors before you start the procedure.

Daily video

Benefits of cold Botox for hair

Restoration of moisture in the hair:

Cold Botox helps to moisturize and repair dry, brittle hair strands, leaving them more hydrated and softer.

Increasing hair strength:

Cold Botox contains a powerful blend of proteins and vitamins that strengthen the hair root, reduce breakage, and promote overall hair health.

Improved elasticity:

By increasing the elasticity of the hair, cold Botox makes it more resistant to damage caused by daily styling, heat exposure, and environmental factors.

Read also: Keratin for hair: what is important to know before the procedure

Disadvantages of cold Botox for hair

Temporary result:

The effect of cold Botox treatments is temporary, usually lasting several weeks, after which maintenance sessions are required to maintain the desired result.

Expensive method:

Cold Botox treatments can be quite expensive, especially if they are performed in a salon. The costs can accumulate over time, making it a less affordable option for some people.

Potential side effects:

Although it is rare, some people may experience allergic reactions or skin irritation due to the ingredients in the cold Botox preparation. It is recommended that you test it beforehand before full use.

To recap, we told you how to wash your hair properly.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!