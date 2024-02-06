Google's plan to update its artificial intelligence chatbot Bard is in full swing. Bard will be rebranded to Gemini, which will be accompanied by the launch of a special mobile application for Android. UAportal has learned that this will happen in the near future, promising an improved user experience and enhanced features.

A well-known Android application developer Dylan Roussel shed light on the upcoming updates that are to take place. In addition, the introduction of the Gemini Advanced paid tier will coincide with the rebranding.

Users who choose this level will get exclusive access to the advanced Gemini Ultra 1.0 model. In particular, this updated system demonstrates the highest level of competence in performing complex tasks such as coding, logical thinking, following fine-grained instructions, and facilitating creative collaboration.

The importance of Gemini's global reach is also recognized as it will be available in more than 150 countries after launch. Initially, the platform will be focused primarily on English-speaking users, and in the future, it is planned to optimize to support other languages.

The addition mentioned in the changelog regarding the availability of Gemini in Canada is of particular interest. Users in this region will be among the first to experience the full potential of the rebranded chatbot.

