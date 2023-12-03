Flexibility and balance: the benefits of working from home

Find out how you can increase your productivity while working from home. UAportal examines the advantages and disadvantages of freelancing.

Advantages of working from home

1. Increased productivity:

Working from home can lead to increased productivity because there are fewer distractions at home than in a traditional office environment.

2. Cost savings:

Working from home can lead to significant cost savings for both employers and employees.

3. Improved work-life balance:

Working from home allows for greater flexibility and work-life balance.

Disadvantages of working from home

1. Lack of social interaction:

One of the main disadvantages of working from home is the lack of face-to-face communication with colleagues.

2. Blurred boundaries between work and personal life:

Working from home can make it difficult to differentiate between work and personal life.

3. Distractions and lack of structure:

While working from home offers flexibility, it can also be distracting, for example, for household chores and family responsibilities.

